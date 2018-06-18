CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO BUS delivers 900 buses to the Minas Gerais Government, Brazil

The buses are destined for use by state public school students and are all fitted with the Mobile Armchair Device designed to benefit passengers with reduced mobility. IVECO BUS has already begun delivery of the 900 buses which include a variety of models such as the CityClass, WayClass, SoulClass and SeniorClass. This is one of the world's largest deliveries of school buses with special needs accessibility.

London, June 18, 2018

This deal is another key milestone in the successful development of IVECO BUS in LATAM and specifically in Brazil. IVECO BUS was launched in 2014 and offers a complete range of builtup vehicles and chassis specifically designed for the needs of the Region. The accessibility device was launched in Brazil in 2016 by IVECO BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI). The device works by positioning a seat outside of the vehicle, allowing passengers with special needs to board and disembark in the seat.

Following the company's successful Government tender bid, the initial batch of buses was delivered to the city of Patos de Minas in the Triângulo Mineiro region of Brazil, where they will be integrated into the existing municipal fleet and used by public school students. "The concept of the project is based on accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility and benefits for the operator, a solution obtained through the innovative Mobile Armchair Device", said Humberto Spinetti, IVECO BUS Director for Latin America. "Our vehicles contribute to the students' ability to travel comfortably and in an inclusive manner. This allows for greater transportation capacity for the cities as well as an economically efficient solution. We have the technology and, above all, the desire to collaborate for a fair and more efficient transportation," affirmed Spinetti.

The buses supplied to the Minas Gerais State Government will run in both urban and rural environments and are designed to provide comfort and safety for all students on board and to provide quality transportation in the state's education network.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com (http://www.cnhindustrial.com)

