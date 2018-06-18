Chubb launches new environmental risk report with Clyde & Co

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the launch of a special new environmental risks report - Global Management of Environmental Risk, created in collaboration with global law firm Clyde & Co. The report, which was previewed at last week's Airmic Conference in Liverpool, explores the impact of environmental risk on multinational businesses. It is an updated version of a report that was first published in 2015 and focuses in particular on how recent increases in global legislation have become the biggest change to environmental risk in years. It reviews the different types of environmental risks facing a multinational corporation, and how traditional risk management techniques are leaving companies exposed to unnecessary risks - both financial and reputational.

The report also provides a practical four-point checklist of questions to ask when establishing insurance and risk management programmes, as well as overviews of the latest regulatory changes across a number of leading regional markets.

Suresh Krishnan, Head of Global Accounts division, Chubb Europe said:

"Environmental risk is one area which has grown exponentially as a result and it is increasingly important for businesses to understand the multitude of potential threats they now face. Building a multinational programme from the ground-up locally brings to the forefront the preventive aspects of risk management and is a vital perspective for a company looking to protect itself against environmental risks. The consequences of not being prepared locally can be severe and the impact of an environmental incident resonates on many levels."

Neil Beresford, Partner, Clyde & Co, said:

"There has been a significant tightening of environmental regulation around the world and this is now the biggest environmental risk faced by organisations. Not only that, but organisations operating globally are faced with an extremely wide range of regulations and enforcement regimes that add complexity to their risk management and mitigation processes."

