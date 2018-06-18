AIM-listed gold exploration and development company KEFI Minerals saw losses widen during its last trading year as a result of higher operating costs and as a result of its new equity sharing agreement with Lanstead Capital. The company posted a pre-tax loss of £6.3m for 2017, a 425% widening from the £1.2m the firm lost in 2016, and an operating loss of £3.9m, down 300% from a year earlier KEFI was held back by £865,000 in project finance transaction costs, compared to nothing the previous ...

