Sentiment among US housebuilders deteriorated in June due to sharply higher lumber prices, according to data released on Monday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index slipped two points from May to 68, missing expectations for a reading of 78. The index of current sales conditions fell one point to 75, while the component gauging expectations in the next six months and the metric charting buyer traffic also dropped one point to 76 and 50, respectively. ...

