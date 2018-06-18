London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,619.26 in afternoon trade on Monday, off earlier lows but still in the red as relations between the US and China escalated. RSA Insurance and Aviva rallied following a report in the Sunday Times suggesting that German insurer Allianz might be interested in acquiring them. Associated British Foods was on the rise after RBC Capital Markets lifted the stock to 'outperform' from 'sector perform' and bumped the price target up to 3,100p from 2,800p, citing ...

