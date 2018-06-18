Irish explorer Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has become increasingly confident in the Clontibret gold deposit following its latest set of results from its current infill drilling programme on the asset, though its shares continue to wane. Conroy saw significant intercepts and grades of 4.2 and 4.8 grams of gold per tonne, with geological interpretation suggesting these intercepts "may be part of a well-mineralised gold zone" extending for at least 200m. The firm reported results for just two ...

