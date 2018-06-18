Deliveroo couriers's hiring and pay conditions face scrutiny from MPs in the latest gig economy legal case. MP and chairman of the work and pensions committee Frank Field, who would be leading the inquiry, was set to gather evidence from Deliveroo riders over the next five weeks. He had already taken evidence from other couriers working at Hermes, Uber, DPD and Parcelforce. Field said of the gig economy: "The weight of the evidence I've seen shows that bogus self-employment is being peddled by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...