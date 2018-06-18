Wall Street trading began with losses on Monday as escalating tensions between the US and China led to a 240-point decline in the Dow. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.89% to 24,866.06, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.55% to 2,764.26 and the Nasdaq was 0.43% lower at 7,713.23. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "Things got pretty ugly after the US open, the Dow Jones following in the footsteps of its Eurozone peers by posting some heavy losses." "The Dow ...

