"Social Clic" and "Social Réseaux" performance based solutions

As part of the strategic partnership that aims to foster growth among French businesses, SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL), the local trustworthy digital partner for businesses, and Facebook come together to offer a range of advertizing solutions specifically adapted to the needs of local businesses "Social Clic" and "Social Réseaux" are unique solutions that enable VSEs, SMEs and large network accounts to leverage the power of the social network with the guarantee of high performance communication adapted to their business area. As they are offered on a subscription basis and tailored to each professional, the campaigns are in compliance with the customers budget for guaranteed results. New offers will be added to the range in early Fall.

"With the Social Clic, we now offer our customers efficient advertising formats with a custom targeting based on geolocation, demographics and users centers of interest. Thus they can put forward their special offers and events on the Facebook news feed and feature them to their appropriate customers base. Our tailor-made solution guarantees a click-measured performance a year long, with a personalized support and follow-up. Social Réseaux adapts this value proposition to the specific needs of large network accounts: control over the brand identity on a local level provides support for network professionals, offer local and national budget management solutions. SoLocal has put all its advertizing know-how and adtech expertise into Social Clic to guarantee high performance campaigns," Amaury Lelong, SoLocal's Online Advertising, Data and New Products Officer, said.

Social Clic is a new 100% social performance offer with a year of clicks guaranteed!

The ads are given to qualified and geolocated prospects, and generate in return traffic to the web page chosen by a professional.

How does it work?

SoLocal handles 100% of the process so that professionals can devote all of their time and energy to developing their business:

Customised advertisement design by graphic designers

Local photoshoot by a professional photographer

Regular change of advertising visual to maximise the impact

Quarterly review with the customer to optimise the campaign

Available on all screens, the campaign is broadcast over a clearly defined catchment area and to relevant users. Available on a subscription basis, the price of the offer starts at €64.90/month and the rate varies according to the professional's activity and the volume of clicks defined by the customer.

Social Réseaux, an offer for large network accounts

Developed to meet the needs of retailer networks, the Social Réseaux solution optimises the campaigns at each point of sale through local targeting and messages. SoLocal adapts to the network's challenges and organisation: the campaigns, like the budgets, are managed nationally, locally or on a multilocal basis; the brand identity is respected.

"So far over 80 million SMEs use Facebook pages all-over the world, including more than one million in France. These SMEs rely on Facebook on a daily basis to get their products and services known and to maintain a relationship with their customers. With this new 'Social Clic' offer, SoLocal and Facebook enable local entrepreneurs and merchants to gain new customers and generate sales. We are delighted with this collaboration with SoLocal since it is in line with our joint wish to support entrepreneurs and VSE-SME business leaders in the digital transformation of the French economic framework," Laurent Solly, Facebook's Vice-President for Southern Europe, said.

5 reasons to entrust your Facebook campaign to SoLocal

1. A guaranteed performance: SoLocal is committed to delivering the number of clicks generated by the ad during the year

2. Relevant clicks: users have already shown an interest in the business' products and services

3. A turnkey solution: Social Clic features professional photos freeing up time so that professionals can devote their energy to their customers

4. A controlled budget, meeting the needs of the professional and even better there are no surprises!

5. The online advertising expertise of Effilab, Solocal's adtech subsidiary: an experienced team dedicated to the success of your campaign

KEY FIGURES SoLocal 460,000 clients

Biggest website creator in France with 450,000 sites created, including store locators

84% of online revenue

1,900 local online communication advisers all-over France Facebook France 35 million active users per month in France

31 million mobile active users per month in France

Over 1 million VSEs/SMEs present on Facebook in France About SoLocal Group: SoLocal Group aims to become the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence," "Digital Advertising," "Digital Website," "Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com

