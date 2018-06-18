HTK Powers New, Highly Personalised Loyalty Program for Texaco

IPSWICH, England, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Retention marketing software provider HTK has announced a new contract with Valero - one of the world's largest independent petroleum refiners, and managers of the Texaco brand in the UK - to accelerate their existing Texaco Star Rewards program.

The program is currently offered at around 800 sites in the UK, providing points in exchange for litres of fuel purchased, which can be redeemed for gift vouchers from a range of popular retailers.

From Q3 2018, Star Rewards will be powered by HTK's Horizon Retention Hub, a cloud platform for personalised, insight-driven loyalty marketing.

The Horizon platform will provide Texaco with relevant insights into their customer base, in the moment, allowing them to rapidly innovate and adapt the loyalty program in response.

Marlon Bowser, CEO of HTK, commented: "The loyalty landscape is changing and that means that generic, transactional programs are no longer as effective. Brands must shift to programs which create emotional loyalty and deeper, more valuable customer relationships. We're thrilled to be working with a globally-recognised brand like Texaco, to deliver highly personalised experiences to their members."

About HTK

HTK is a UK-based software-as-a-service vendor, providing highly personalised loyalty solutions to clients across industry verticals, in both Europe and North America, through their Horizon Retention Hub. Horizon delivers deep customer insight, advanced personalization and unbeatable flexibility. This helps marketers understand, nurture and reward their best customers to grow profitable, emotional loyalty. More information can be found on HTK's website: http://www.htk.co.uk

