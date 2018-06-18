Press Release Paris, June 18, 2018

Today Pernod Ricard is launching a series of four episodes entitled "Mindset," available on a dedicated platform, http://mindset.pernod-ricard.com.

Each of these four short videos feature a scene played by actor Robert Hoehn, made popular by "What the F*** France" viral videos, which he co-directs. Sharing the same humorous and eccentric tone, this outstanding performer talks in a stand-up fashion about 4 moments marking Pernod Ricard employees' lives. These four stories illustrate a mindset combining excitement and conviviality, even when dealing with the most inextricable situations, which employees are able to overcome thanks to their drive and commitment.

In one of these episodes, Robert Hoehn talks, in his very own style, about the exploit of Ronnie and Steven, two Scottish employees of the Miltonduff distillery who, armed only with shovels and sand bags, defied a torrential rainstorm to prevent their production site from flooding.

Defined by its "Creators of Conviviality" signature, Pernod Ricard has transformed its unique culture and its employees' pride into a key element of its identity. Alexandre Ricard formally defined the notion of Mindset in 2015, coinciding with his appointment as Chairman CEO. He also turned Mindset into one of his two strategic priorities, along with growing financial results.

"Our 18,500 employees are permanently encouraged to improve, to be bold, and to dare. This is what the two first Mindset series broadcasted internally showed. This new work, now broadcasted externally, falls within this mindset. It illustrates how the Group goes beyond traditional corporate communication codes to bring our employees' value and dedication to life," explains Olivier Cavil, Group Communications Director.

According to the results from the latest Willis Towers Watson independent study, 88% of the Group's 18,500 employees are committed or highly committed, and 96% claim to be proud to be associated with their company. These results are well above international companies' benchmarks within the FMCG industry.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide in Wines Spirits with consolidated Sales of 9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005), and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the industry: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of around 18,500 people and operates through a decentralized organization, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established on each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values guiding its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

