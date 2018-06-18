British newspaper, magazine and digital publisher Reach revealed on Monday that the group's finance director and company secretary Vijay Vaghela would be standing down from the group after more than two decades of service. Vaghela, who had been with the business for almost 24 years, has a 12-month notice period and will remain in his position until a successor has been recruited to ensure an orderly handover. Simon Fox, Reach's chief executive, said, "I am hugely grateful to Vijay for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...