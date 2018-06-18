Google said it will buy $550m of shares in Chinese e-commerce company JD.com as part of a collaboration to expand the search behemoth's reach in South East Asia. Google's purchase of 27.1m shares in JD.com, bought at $20.29 per share, equates to less than 1% stake. The two companies plan to collaborate on a set of strategic initiatives including the combination of JD's supply chain and logistics background with Google's tech to develop retail solutions in south east Asia, Europe and the US. ...

