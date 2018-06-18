Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 June to 15 June 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.11 FR0010313833 10 000 103,251 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.12 FR0010313833 10 000 102,594 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.13 FR0010313833 10 000 102,807 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.14 FR0010313833 9 642 102,824 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.15 FR0010313833 10 000 103,595 XPAR TOTAL 49 642 103,016

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

