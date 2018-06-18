Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 June to 15 June 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.11
|FR0010313833
|
10 000
|
103,251
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.12
|FR0010313833
|
10 000
|
102,594
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.13
|FR0010313833
|
10 000
|
102,807
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.14
|FR0010313833
|
9 642
|
102,824
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.15
|FR0010313833
|
10 000
|
103,595
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
49 642
|
103,016
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
