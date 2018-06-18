Aomygod.com takes the lead in creating a new shopping experience with its consolidated online-offline shopping model

The Chinese e-commerce firm lays out the blueprint for the strategy at a press conference in Guangzhou, China

Aomygod CEO Liu Liping : Aomygod.com expects to take the lead in integrating shopping scenarios thanks to its recently rolled-out online-offline shopping model

GUANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aomygod.com, a China-based e-commerce platform that specializes in selling high-end imported goods, held a press conference in Guangzhou, China on June 11, at which the firm's CEO laid out its 2018 strategy. Dubbed "Integration Represents the Future Trend of E-commerce", the strategy calls for having the firm's platform, modeled on its ecosystem, work with outstanding brands worldwide during the remainder of the year, to build an integrated platform combining its online and offline businesses, with the aim of creating a better future for its users by promoting full integration of supply chain, merchandise, shopping scenarios and technology. Attendees included top management executives from Aomygod.com's partners IDC, L'Oreal, Unilever, Wyeth and Mead Johnson, several of China's most authoritative institutions, among them, the China Electronic Commerce Association, the School of Data and Computer Science at Sun Yat-sen University and the Computer Network Information Center (CNIC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Guangzhou, in addition to domestically influential bloggers Touzijia ("The Capitalist"), tiaoxiEC, Shenzhen Tigonglian ("Shenzhen Supply Chain"), Hua'erjie Cankao (338362.kuaizhan.com) and TMTPOST. At the event, the attendees, in concert with Aomygod.com, will be given an opportunity to glimpse at what the future portends for China's e-commerce sector.

At the press conference, which opened with a mesmerizing light show and countdown, Aomygod CEO Liu Liping delivered a keynote speech, elaborating on the platform's new strategy for 2018 and beyond. She said that the platform will continue its commitment to the consumer experience which is expected to become one of the key factors behind an e-commerce business' success, as driven by the change in expectations among shoppers that is taking place across China and the response by businesses servicing those shoppers. As a result, the integration of the online and offline businesses is bound to set the direction of future trends for the e-commerce sector.

Consolidating the online and offline business to create a new experience for retail customers

With the growth of the Chinese economy thanks to the continued implementation of the supply-side structural reform in China, and the coming of age of the generation born after 1990 who are driving the trend that necessitated a restructuring of the industry, shoppers increasingly value quality of product and experience over price and their demands have become more diversified. Driven by the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, the generational shift in buying habits and expectations, and the change of the demographic profile of mainstream consumers, the online-offline consumer-centric model is expected to become the standard bearer for the retail market.

Cross-border e-commerce platforms have always been hobbled by their failure to deliver a scenario-based shopping experience. Ms. Liu emphasized Aomygod.com's plan to strongly promote the consolidated online-offline shopping model, to fashion a perfect shopping experience regardless of the scenario, and to do so through the application of advanced technology and the coordination between multiple shopping scenarios. Aomygod.com has built a new integrated online-offline system for its vast array of goods and its members that has been perfected for the four key shopping scenarios: the website, the mobile app, the store in the WeChat Mall and physical sales outlets, allowing online shoppers to have the same sense of enjoyment as they do when they make purchases at one of its brick-and-mortar stores. This system also assures online shoppers that the product, the price and the final point-of-sale experience are no different than that provided at one of the physical stores, in addition to offering a full range of delivery options, including concierge service, customer pick-up, free delivery within 3 kilometers and express delivery. Aomygod.com has already enhanced the shopping experience and improved operational efficiency by virtue of its integrated solutions for members, marketing, product and data.

Aomygod.com optimized every step across the supply chain and order workflow to create a new shopping scenario

The e-commerce firm has been unremitting in its efforts to improve the shopping experience. Besides the online-offline shopping model, the platform has also been hard at work on online solutions for products, technology, members and data, in a move to continuously improve the shopper's experience. Ms. Liu stated in her speech that the new shopping scenario provided by the firm not only helps to improve the experience but also assure the quality of products, giving consumers access to all the tools necessary to choose and purchase products that are most suitable for their needs. Aomygod.com has also built a comprehensive logistics system, laying a sound foundation for the integration of its online and offline businesses.

Working with franchisees to create a better future

At the event, a brand representative shared his insights about the brand's cooperation with Aomygod.com in the wake of Ms. Liu's speech. Aomygod.com, with a professional team having over ten years of experience in operations, an inventory of more than 100,000 SKUs, a network of over 3,000 service sites across China and a proprietary IP-based business model, is well positioned to create a unified, integrated marketing and operational approach for its franchisees, while providing premium services, including member integration, online-offline brand franchising services, a one-stop technology platform and consistent service standards, said the representative in his speech. Going forward, Aomygod.com plans to work closely with its franchisees to achieve a win-win situation and create a better future. Aomygod.com also signed agreements with franchisees across the supply chain at the press conference.

Considering that integration is the defining trend of the moment for the e-commerce sector, Aomygod.com plans to continuously enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs by integrating and coordinating all segments across the supply chain, while delivering an immersive shopping experience to consumers via its online-offline shopping model. The launch of Aomygod.com's new strategy for 2018 will provide a path for the platform to be the vanguard in the new era of retail and help to achieve a win-win situation not only for the platform, but also for consumers and franchisees, enabling the three parties to create a better future together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706740/Aomygod_new_strategy.jpg