Appointment of Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial officer, Groupe PSA

Regulatory News:

Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Member of the Managing Board and CFO of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), has decided to leave the company for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Philippe de Rovira, currently CFO of Opel Vauxhall. Both decisions will be effective as of August 1st.

"The Supervisory Board thanks Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon for his strong contribution to the Group's results, and the quality of the discussions with the Supervisory Board he has maintained throughout his mandate in the Company's Managing Board," said Louis Gallois, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Supervisory Board.

"I would like to thank Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon for his action during these years for the recovery of the Company, and his contribution to the new dynamic of Groupe PSA. I'm convinced that he will continue to bring added value for his next career path. By appointing Philippe de Rovira as CFO of Groupe PSA, I'm fully confident in his capacity to take over this new role, after having demonstrated his strong contribution to Opel turnaround plan. The appointment of Philippe de Rovira clearly demonstrates the existence of high potentials within our company's finance function and our capacity to appoint young and talented people in key roles," commented Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Executive Board.

