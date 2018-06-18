Industry experts host interactive briefing on innovation, market expansion and new growth opportunities as global delivery bot market is likely to reach $16.79 billion by 2030

SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising congestion and pollution within cities have resulted in innovative provisions for urban last-mile delivery solutions, which account for roughly 40 percent of overall logistics costs. With increasingly demanding end-users, instant deliveries and enhanced user experiences are critical value differentiators that have been driving businesses to explore new technologies and services such as click-and-collect and locker boxes, in order to alleviate these growing challenges. However, the advent of new autonomous solutions like delivery bot services, are driving market expansion and creating new growth opportunities for market participants.

Frost & Sullivan -the growth partnership company- will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Delivery Bots in Last-mile Fulfillment-Fad or the Future?", on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The briefing will feature thoughts and insights from Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Group experts Archana Vidyasekar, global research manager, andMalabika Mandal, senior research analyst.

"Delivery bots are outpacing the much awaited drones in commercial acceptance. They are five times cheaper than humans, but the bigger question is: Are they safer than our delivery person? There is still much to learn and implement from the regulatory perspective before bots can go mainstream," says Vidyasekar.

Key Takeaways:

Understand the evolution of delivery bot technology

Identify the potential benefits of integrating delivery bots to solve last-mile challenges in the logistics industry

Gain knowledge of current and future use cases of delivery bot technology

