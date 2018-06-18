SOLUTIONS 30 and DXC sign a strategic partnership in Italy

Creation of two new companies:

Business Solutions Italia & Business Remote Solutions Italia

A partnership completed by a €30m contract over 5 years.

SOLUTIONS 30 Italia, leader in Solutions for New Technologies and Smart Devices, achieves today a strategic agreement with DXC Technology Italia, a service-sector company born from the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett-Packard, to provide local services for digital solutions. The company will offer higher added-value services and have access to cutting-edge solutions, iron-clad processes and use economies of scale hanks to the synergies between the two groups. And through this accomplishment, SOLUTIONS 30 consolidates its position in Italy.

DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is a top-tier IT international group: its mission is to support innovation. Created by the merger between CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett-Packard, the Group is 6000 clients' strong in 70 countries. With its know-how, its teams and an extensive partner network, DXC offers a broad portfolio of services and next-generation IT solutions.

The integration of DXC activities consolidates SOLUTIONS 30's position in Italy, as a business partner for IT services at a local level. SOLUTIONS 30 strengthens its teams with technical experts with a recognized background in a rich diversity of support activities. This team will be a significant growth driver for the Group. The two business units joining forces with SOLUTIONS 30 are specialized in counseling and support activities for a large panel of clients, with a solid expertise in services centers ("service desk").

"As part of this agreement, SOLUTIONS 30 signed a €30m contract over five years with DXC to manage activities for Key Accounts. These clients will be in the care of the Group's two new subsidiaries, Business Solutions Italia and Business Remote Solutions Italia, explains Ruggero Fortis, General Manager for Solutions 30 Italy. With this operation, SOLUTIONS 30 continues to replicate the French model at an international scale and reinforces its presence at the side of leading companies, to accompany their outsourcing and digital transformation operations."

Going forward with its offensive but selective acquisition strategy, the SOLUTIONS 30 Group intends to continue to strengthen its position as a European leader and constantly seek opportunities for external growth in all the countries in which it operates.

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, today's digital changes, and future technology that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 6,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.'s capital comprises 24,179,812 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market (ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30), eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2)

Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME

For more information, go to: www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com)

