Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) (Stuttgart: H9) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered a major extension to the Canadian Kootenay Clay property and has filed an additional Tenure to extend the property. The new clay deposits were discovered, staked and filed by Hi Ho's experienced exploration team. This new discovery comprises 436.76 Hectares which doubles in size the original property held by Hi Ho. The Company has begun preliminary testing and extraction of product at the claim site in preparation of fulfilling the worldwide distribution contract signed earlier this year with NHP Industries in Burnaby, BC. For further information and pictures visit the "Company" web site hihoresources.com.

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart Jackson PGEO, a qualified person and technical adviser to "Hi Ho".

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

