Echostar is discussing financing options for an improved bid for UK rival Inmarsat. According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, no final decision had yet been taken and the American outfit might yet step away. As of 1856 BST, American Depositary Receipts of Inmarsat were trading 4.71% higher at $7.47, giving it a market capitalisation of roughly $3.23bn, having earlier hit an intra-session high of $7.80. Echostar on the other hand sported a market value of close to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...