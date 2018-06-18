Beyoncé: 'Everything is Love' With Messika Paris

PARIS, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Beyoncé wears Messika in the first video of her joint album with Jay-Z 'Everything is Love' http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbMqWXnpXcA

Since she was first pictured in the Glam'Azone double ring before the enigmatic Mona Lisa in 2014, the queen of R'n'B has stayed loyal to the Parisian jewelry house. And Queen Bey returned to the City of Lights to shoot her ambitious new music video where she revisits the Louvre's most iconic pieces.

Joined by her husband Jay-Z in the plush surrounds of the museum, specially closed for the occasion, Beyoncé shines in the Persian Drops set, a waterfall of more than 100 carats of diamonds.

Beyoncé and Messika is a lasting love story. For the past four years, the brand has proudly watched the singer wear its jewelry both on and off stage.

ABOUT MESSIKA PARIS:

Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika. Daughter of a diamantaire, she lived and breathed diamonds growing up, as her father built one of France's most successful diamond trading businesses. By designing innovative shapes with delicate materials that highlight women's body, she has invented an original language for diamonds, and impose her contemporary style on a whole new generation searching for modernity. In 2013, Messika opened its first Flagship Store in one of the most luxurious street in Paris, at 259 rue Saint-Honoré. In 2015, to celebrate its ten years of creativity, audacity and innovation, the Maison has opened its own High Jewelry Atelier. In 2017, for the 10th anniversary of its iconic Move collection, Messika creates a limited collection with its muse Gigi Hadid. Messika can be found in more than 60 countries and 400 points of sale.

