TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 15 June 2018, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John O'Leary
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Open market purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Currency
|EUR
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: Volume: Total:
EUR 27.60 1,000 EUR 27,600
EUR 27.50 500 EUR 13,750
EUR 27.45 500 EUR 13,725
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
| Price: EUR 27.5375
Volume: 2,000
Total: EUR 55,075
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|15 June 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Paris
