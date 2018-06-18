Mercatus Co-operative Limited Selects Yardi Voyager

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Singapore commercial real estate owner and manager aims to streamline its operations through a single integrated software platform

Mercatus Co-operative Limited will adopt Yardi Voyager as its new property management and accounting platform to manage a portfolio of income-producing properties in Singapore.

"We look forward to using the Yardi platform to assist us in delivering efficiency in lease and property management along with better data analytics and dynamic reporting across our operations," said Loke Huey Teng, chief financial officer at Mercatus. "We also appreciate Yardi's experience and dedication in Singapore's real estate market."

Mercatus will also use other products from the Yardi Commercial Suite to manage consolidations, budgeting and forecasting and business intelligence from a single connected solution.

"Voyager is specifically designed to manage real estate assets and its functionality can be extended through additional Yardi modules as Mercatus' business needs evolve. These advantages will serve the company well in the highly competitive Singapore commercial real estate market," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Watch a video about Yardi Voyager to learn more about this innovative SaaS real estate platform.

About Mercatus Co-operative Limited

Mercatus Co-operative Limited is the real estate subsidiary of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited. Its vision is to own and manage a portfolio of commercial properties to provide NTUC social enterprises with access to commercial space and generate sustainable, long-term returns for the Labour Movement. For more information, visit mercatus.com.sg.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/asia.