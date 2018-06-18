US stocks ended mostly down but off earlier lows on Monday as the energy sector lent a hand, with escalating tensions between the US and China undermining investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 24,987.47and the S&P 500 closed down 0.2% at 2,773.87, while the Nasdaq ended broadly flat but in positive territory at 7,747.02. On Friday, Trump announced 25% tariffs on up to $50bn worth of Chinese imports. China then retaliated by announcing 25% tariffs on $34bn-worth of ...

