TOKYO, June 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd, today brings its customers Apple Pay in Taiwan, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that's fast and convenient. Support for Apple Pay will start with E.Sun Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan and continue to be phased in for other JCB brand payment product issuers.Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.Daisuke Sakurai, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Coordination Headquarters I, said: "The Taiwan payment market is one of the most advanced in terms of contactless payment, with many merchants equipped with contactless payment readers. Taiwan is the first market after Japan where JCB is supporting Apple Pay. JCB will support Apple Pay to help create a new payment lifestyle that is both secure and convenient for everyday use."Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by JCB cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and glance at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID. There's no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information with Apple Pay. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation and later), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/tw/apple-pay/About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 24 countries and territories. For more information, please visit: https//www.global.jcb/en/ or http://www.jcb.tw/Note: Statistics about JCB are as of June 2018.ContactKumiko KidaCorporate Communications Department of JCB Co., Ltd.Tel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.