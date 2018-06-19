Hamburger Family Company CREMER Engages With Next Logistics Accelerator (NLA)

HAMBURG, Germany, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CREMER becomes a partner of the Next Logistics Accelerator (NLA). In doing so, the Hamburg-based family-owned company, which is active worldwide, is participating in Europe's largest startup accelerator for the logistics industry.

"CREMER moves around 11 million tons of goods each year. Behind all these movements of goods are logistic processes, which are subject to the digital transformation," says Dr. Ullrich Wegner, CEO of Peter Cremer Holding. "As a partner of the NLA, we aim to also stay with the times in the future. We're looking forward to supporting startups from the logistics sector with our expertise and to linking their prototypes with our existing business at an early stage."

Miriam Kröger, Managing Partner at NLA, adds: "With CREMER, we're gaining a highly experienced partner for our network. For our founding teams from the first batch, proven logistics experts are on hand as designated partners who feel at home all across the world."

About the NLA:

The NLA was founded in 2017 by the Hamburger Sparkasse, the Logistik-Initiative Hamburg and New Times Ventures as a sector-specific multi-corporate accelerator. It supports founder teams across the world in developing innovative digital business models. Alongside equity capital of up to EUR 50,000 and access to potential customers and business partners, it offers participating startups a customized training program along with premises. In return, the participants hand over company shares of between three and ten percent to the NLA shareholders. They are moving their focus of work to Hamburg for at least six months in order to promote their business growth under optimum conditions.

The program includes startups from what is known as the WIOTTA market sectors. This includes a broad technology- and business spectrum: Warehousing, Internet of Things, Transportation, Mobility, Supply Chain Management, Predictive Analytics, Big Data, Block Chain, 3D Printing, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, Drone Technology, Last Mile Delivery, Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

About CREMER:

CREMER was founded in 1946 by Peter Cremer and is a company enjoying success worldwide in trade, logistics and industry. It is a third-generation family company. With over 2000 employees, CREMER is active across the world. The company is based in Hamburg.

