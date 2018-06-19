sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,676 Euro		-0,001
-0,15 %
WKN: 905370 ISIN: CH0005795668 Ticker-Symbol: SSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,684
0,692
09:35
0,684
0,691
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG0,676-0,15 %