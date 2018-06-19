SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH successfully placed EUR 150 million offering

Lucerne, June 19, 2018 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG (the "Company") has successfully placed EUR 150 million 5.625% Senior Secured Notes (the "Notes") at a price of 101.5% of their face amount, plus accrued interest from January 15, 2018.

The EUR 150 million placement is an increase of the Company's existing EUR 200 million Notes issued in April 2017, having the same terms as, and forming a single series with those Notes. The Notes will be issued by the Company's subsidiary SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Luxembourg Finance S.A. and mature on July 15, 2022. The closing of the Offering of the Notes is expected to take place on June 25, 2018.

