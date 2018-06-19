Carnival PLC - Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 2nd Qtr Earnings

Carnival Corporation & plc to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST), Monday, June 25, 2018, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832