Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is making its solutions for SAP SuccessFactors available on the SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Clients will have real-time access to innovative, intelligent software solutions that complement and extend their SAP capabilities.

"On SAP App Center, companies can download our solutions our productivity-boosting applications for HR, talent and payroll functions directly and immediately begin to reap benefits through integration with their current business processes," said Lance Luther, managing director, Accenture Products Platforms. "Our solutions not only complement implementations of SAP SuccessFactors, but also enhance them with the ability to reduce timelines, simplify upgrades and provide better employee experiences."

Clients visiting the SAP App Center can find:

Accenture Clone and Test for Cloud to help create realistic test data in a safe and secure manner

to help create realistic test data in a safe and secure manner Accenture HR Data Loader to help enable easier mass data maintenance accommodating dynamic workforce changes, organizational restructuring and continuous HR processes simply and effectively

to help enable easier mass data maintenance accommodating dynamic workforce changes, organizational restructuring and continuous HR processes simply and effectively Accenture HR Audit and Compliance as-a-service which introduces regular compatibility and quality checks across systems, especially in the vital payroll area, to address HR data compliance

which introduces regular compatibility and quality checks across systems, especially in the vital payroll area, to address HR data compliance Accenture Document Composer to simplify and facilitate the process of the creation and distribution of employee-related communications

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

Accenture is a global services partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of the SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

