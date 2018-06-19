Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to support continued expansion at Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals with new order for customised RMGs

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 JUNE 2018 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals (RST) to supply two Kalmar rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes with remote control and extensive customisation. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2018 second quarter order intake. The first crane will be delivered in Q4 of 2019 and the second during Q1 of 2020.

Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals, located in the Port of Rotterdam, is the largest short sea shipping hub in Europe, with over 320 employees working around the clock to process over 800,000 containers each year. The terminal has undergone significant expansion in recent years in line with increasing demand, and Kalmar has been a key partner in this growth: two wide-span monobox Kalmar STS cranes are nearing completion following an order announced in Q2 of 2017. This will bring the total number of Kalmar STS cranes at RST to nine.

Kalmar RMGs are ideal for high-density stacking in container terminals and offer a great deal of design flexibility to meet customer-specific requirements. They are powered by highly efficient electric drive units that enable exceptionally smooth operation and produce zero emissions at source. They can be supplied by either a cable reel or busbar setup.

The two cranes supplied to RST will have a lifting capacity of 41 tons and feature a rotating trolley. Their wide 54-metre span and double cantilever will enable the cranes to cover a large part of the yard, while their high-speed operation will help to maximise productivity at the terminal. Furthermore, the RMGs will share many common components with the Kalmar STS cranes currently under construction, which will support smoother and more cost-effective maintenance activities.





Cees van Pelt, Manager, Technical Department & Projects, RST: "Kalmar has been a reliable partner for many years, so naturally we turned to them to support our ongoing expansion plans. The key factor for us is that the Kalmar RMG solution is not 'one-size-fits-all'; instead, we were able to work closely with their expert team to develop a highly customised solution that meets our operational needs and demands."



Ilkka Annala, Vice President, Intelligent Crane Solutions, Kalmar: "Our successful cooperation with RST is something we are very proud of, so we are pleased to be able to announce another order that further strengthens the relationship between our two organisations. The design flexibility that these new RMGs offer is all down to the hard work and dedication of the fantastic team we have at Kalmar, who are truly committed to delivering tailored solutions that add real value for our customers. This is already the fourth RMG order we have received since the product was launched in September 2017."

