On its 25th anniversary in renewable energy leadership, Morningstar Corporation announced three "breakthrough" product initiatives designed to set new industry standards in three areas: system power, size/scale, and intelligence.



On the power front, Morningstar is showcasing its radical new MultiWave inverter/charger as the centerpiece of the brand's presentation at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich. The first design to successfully merge the power and stability benefits of low-frequency inverters with the agility and efficiency of a high-frequency design in a single platform, the 4000W MultiWave is something of a "triple play" on its own. Explains Brad Berwald, Product Director, "we created MultiWave by combining the latest in precision control software, advanced thermal management, and 'over-spec' components. The result is an inverter so flexible, it addresses three key user groups: UPS/backup, Grid-tied with solar priority, and Off-grid solar with generator. Moreover, we made MultiWave fully future-proof with a Plus Module DIN-rail expansion mounting system on-board. The user can easily add control, communications, and advanced battery functions as their needs demand."



The new 4 kW inverter/charger is part of a global line that will include 120, 120/240 and 230V AC versions. To fully support its new technology, Morningstar is also previewing a comprehensive training program at Intersolar.



At the other end of the renewable spectrum, Morningstar's new Essentials Series takes the technology and performance of the brand's acclaimed Professional Series and scales it to smaller, more price-sensitive systems and applications, in products offering more basic features. "Essentials serves two missions" notes Brad Berwald. "In developed areas, it's an ideal solution for solarizing small vacation cabins, RVs for caravanning, and marine use with 'solar at sea'. And in developing areas, Essentials charge controllers will bring Morningstar quality within reach for rural electrification projects as well as agricultural, lighting and security applications around the world. We've even added features to address specific consumer needs in these markets, such as dual mobile phone charging ports." Essential Series is available in selected global markets.



Addressing the growing need for smarter systems, Morningstar's just-released EnVision cloud-based web monitoring service augments renewable energy system intelligence by allowing users to collect essential data from multiple sites. This highly-scalable platform will make it possible to simultaneously and securely monitor an entire network of up to thousands of renewable systems for performance, faults and alarms.



"Our progress in these new areas is a direct result of 25 years of Morningstar's employee-owned ethic and culture" observes CEO and founder Lee Gordon. "When everyone in the company has an ownership stake, our personal reputations literally ship with every product. It's the powerful incentive behind our achieving probably the lowest failure rates in the industry as well as packing more innovation, engineering and technology-along with higher quality-- across our entire product line. No matter what you've bought from Morningstar or the type of interaction you have with us, you're dealing with an owner. And that's why we're perfectly fine sharing our 'secret sauce' with both customers and competitors-it's our culture that makes us different and, as a result, better."



See Morningstar's new innovations at InterSolar in Munich, booth B.3.160, June 20-22.



With well over 3 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar Corporation is truly "the world's leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters." The US-based privately owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in Maryland and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and manufacturing partners.



