President Donald Trump instructed his country's Trade Representative to identify another $200bn-worth of goods on which to levy 10% tariffs. He also called for a separate list to be prepared detailing a further $200bn-worth of Chinese goods that could be targeted if Beijing responded with countermeasures of its own. The moves overnight followed Beijing's decision, on 15 June, to retaliate for the duties on another $50bn-worth of Chinese goods which Washington had announced that same day. China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...