Cargill Invests in Mouscron Facility to Meet Customer Demand for Belgian Chocolate

€12 million investment creates local jobs

With the rapid rise in consumer demand for premium, high quality Belgian chocolate, Cargill has invested in a new liquid chocolate production line in its Mouscron production facility in Belgium. This investment increases the company's capacity to produce milk and dark chocolate and creates up to 10 new local jobs.

Liquid chocolate investment

Cargill's cocoa and chocolate business will open the world-class production line in the last quarter of 2018. With an investment of €12 million ($14 million), the company will be able to further enhance and expand its chocolate capabilities. The investment is a response to growing customer demand for high quality chocolates tailor-made to individual customer specifications, demonstrating Cargill's continued commitment to providing its customers with a secure and broad supply of bespoke cocoa and chocolate products.

Demand for quality, Belgian chocolate

The new production line, along with the company's deep chocolate knowledge, extensive food experience and R&D proficiency, will help food manufacturers innovate in a market characterized by rapidly changing consumer preferences and expectations. Inge Demeyere, managing director for Cargill's chocolates and compound activities in Europe, said: "Indulgence is a key driver of the demand for premium chocolate. With the new production line, we will be able to better meet Belgium's chocolate needs - and offer more quality Belgian chocolate to customers in other global markets who want to benefit from the country's world-class reputation. At Cargill, we are fully committed to our long-term growth in the Belgian chocolate market."

Belgium, a strategic market

Cargill currently employs approximately 150 people in production and related services in Mouscron. Belgium has been a focal point of Cargill's cocoa and chocolate business for many years thanks to the country's iconic chocolate production tradition combined with a strong focus on safety and product integrity. The Mouscron facility processes dark and milk chocolate in liquid and solid form for manufacturers active in confectionery, biscuits, bakery, ice-cream and artisanal applications. The company has another chocolate site in Belgium, Antwerp, producing liquid and solid chocolate.

