Housebuilder and urban regeneration partner Countryside Properties has expanded its strategic partnership with Sigma Capital Group to deliver a further 5,000 private rental sector homes over the next three years. Countryside and Sigma already have an agreement for the delivery of 927 homes, which was signed in December 2014 and extended to include a further 900 homes in February 2016. During the year to 30 September 2017, Countryside delivered 721 PRS homes for Sigma across the North West of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...