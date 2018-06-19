IRW-PRESS: Latin Resources Limited: Latin Resources Limited: Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen
Finanzierungs- und Earn-in-Paket von 6 Mio. $, um Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien voranzubringen
Höhepunkte
- 24-monatige Finanzierungsvereinbarung in Form von wandelbaren Wertpapieren in Höhe von 2 Mio. $ sowie weiteren 4 Mio. $.
- Fester Wandlungspreis von 0,015 $ pro Aktie, was einer Prämie von 100% des 5-Tages-Volumen des Unternehmens entspricht.
- Optionale Projekt-Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte.
- Latin Resources kann sich jederzeit dazu entschließen, die Wandelanleihe in bar zurückzukaufen.
- Die finanziellen Mittel werden für Explorationstätigkeiten, allgemeines Arbeitskapital und für die Finanierzung von Latins Lithium- und Kobaltprojekte in Argentinien verwendet.
19. Juni 2018, Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (Latin oder das Unternehmen) gibt bekannt, dass mit Lind Asset Management XII. LLC, einem von The Lind Partners New York (Lind) verwalteten Unternehmen, eine Vereinbarung über eine 6 Mio. $ hohe Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere (Convertible Security Funding Agreement, CSFA) mit einer Earn-in-Option auf Latins Lithiumprojekte in Argentinien abgeschlossen wurde. Die Finanzierungsvereinbarung stellt eine Kapitalquelle dar, die es dem Unternehmen ermöglicht, sein Projektentwicklungs- und Explorationsprogramm auf seinen Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten in Argentinien durchzuführen.
Die wichtigsten Konditionen der Finanzierungsvereinbarung lauten wie folgt (weitere Einzelheiten finden Sie in Anhang 1):
- Gesamtfinanzierung beläuft sich auf bis zu 6 Mio. $, einschließlich eines Anfangsbetrags von 2 Mio. $, der dem Unternehmen als Vorauszahlung geleistet wird, sowie einer weiteren Investition von bis zu 4 Mio. $, sofern bestimmte Bedingungen erfüllt wurden;
- Laufzeit von 24 Monaten mit einem Nennwert von 2,4 Mio. $ für die Erstinvestition, was 120% des Vorschussbetrags ist (entspricht einem Effektivzinssatz von 10%pa);
- das Unternehmen kann die Anleihe zu einem reduzierten Nennwert von 2,15 Mio. $ innerhalb von 3 Monaten sowie 2,3 Mio. $ innerhalb von sechs Monaten zurückkaufen;
- Lind darf die Wertpapiere 90 Tage lag nicht umwandeln oder verkaufen (Sperrfrist);
- nach der Sperrfrist von 90 Tagen können die wandelbaren Wertpapiere in Aktien umgewandelt werden, als Ganzes oder in Stufen von 1,5 Cent;
- Lind hat die Option, mit Genehmigung von Latin auf die Rückzahlung von 2.400.000 AU$ zu verzichten und stattdessen eine direkte Kapitalbeteiligung von 5% an den Lithiumprojekten zu erhalten, statt der Rückzahlung des Nennwerts;
- das Unternehmen kann alle ausstehenden Beträge ohne Aufschläge zurückkaufen; und
- 90 Tage ab der Vorschusszahlung muss das Unternehmen monatliche Rückzahlungen von 1/20 des Nennwerts der Anleihe leisten. Das Unternehmen kann selbst wählen, ob es diese Zahlungen in Form von Bargeld (zu einem Aufpreis von 3%), in Aktien (zu einem Preis von 90% des Durchschnittspreises von 5 Tagen, die der Investor aus den 20 Handelstagen vor diesem Zeitpunkt auswählen darf) oder als Kombination aus Aktien und Bargeld (unterliegt der Höchstgrenze der Ausgabe von Aktien) leisten möchte.
Die Erstinvestition stellt Betriebskapital bereit, um den Explorationstätigkeiten nachgehen zu können, einschließlich Beginn der Bohrungen auf den Lithiumprojekten Catamarca, die dem Unternehmen jetzt erlaubt wurden. Das Unternehmen wird die Bohrgenehmigungen für die Konzessionsgebiete Lomo Pelada und Ipizca 1 in Catamarca einreichen (siehe ASX-Meldung vom 5. Juni 2018).
Außerdem wird das Unternehmen anfangen, Bohrziele auf seinem Kobaltprojekt La Rioja zu definieren. Sobald diese Bohrziele definiert wurden, wird die Genehmigung beantragt, um anschließend mit den Bohrungen beginnen zu können.
Managing Director Chris Gale sagte dazu: Durch diese Finanzierungsvereinbarung mit unserem Partner Lind bekommen wir das notwendige Betriebskapital für den Ausbau unseres Tätigkeiten in Argentinien. Außerdem ist dies eine Finanzierungsquelle für unser neues Bohrprogramm in Catamarca und La Rioja. Verglichen mit einer Aktienplatzierung ist die Finanzierung über wandelbare Wertpapiere eine kosteneffektive Kapitalquelle, die außerdem die mögliche Verwässerung bestehender Aktionäre verringert.
Phillip Valliere, Managing Director bei The Lind Partners, sagte: Lind freut sich sehr, dass es zum zweiten Mal in Latin Resources investiert. Das Unternehmen hat ein aufregendes Portfolio aus Lithium- und Kobaltprojekten, die auf die Batteriemetall-Branche abzielen, von denen wir hoffen, dass sie Wachstum und Shareholder-Value für alle Aktionäre von LRS bieten.
Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
Chris Gale
Geschäftsleitung
Latin Resources Limited
+61 8 6181 9798
Brooke Picken
Pac Partners
Melbourne
+61 3 8633 9866
Über Latin Resources
Latin Resources Limited ist ein Mineralexplorationsunternehmen, dessen Hauptaugenmerk auf die Schaffung eines Aktionärswerts durch die Identifizierung und Definierung von Mineralressourcen in Lateinamerika gerichtet ist. Das Unternehmen hat sich Explorationskonzessionen mit einer Größe von über 263.000 Hektar in den Lithium-Pegmatit-Gebieten der Provinzen Catamarca, San Luis und Salta in Argentinien sowie vielversprechende Kobaltkonzessionen mit einer Größe von 28.000 Hektar in La Rioja gesichert.
Über The Lind Partners
The Lind Partners wurde 2011 gegründet und ist eine alternative Vermögensverwaltungsfirma mit Sitz in New York, die sich auf kleinere und mittelgroße, börsennotierte Unternehmen in Australien, Kanada, Großbritannien und den USA konzentriert. Hauptaugenmerk liegt dabei auf den Branchen Bergbau, Öl & Gas, Biotechnologie und Technologie. Lind hat über 70 Direktinvestitionen mit einem Gesamtwert von mehr als 650 Mio. $ getätigt und steht seinen Kapitalnehmern unterstützend zur Seite. WWW.THELINDPARTNERS.COM
info@latinresources.com.au
www.latinresources.com.au
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/43746/180619 - ASOF - LRS - Announcement (14 June 2018)-DE_PRCOM.001.png
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
Appendix 1 - Summary terms of the new Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CSFA)
General
Issuer: Latin Resources Limited (the Company)
Investor: Lind Asset Management XII, LLC (the Investor
Total Amount: AUD$6 million comprising three tranches:
· An initial A$2 million to be advanced to
the Company against the issue to Lind
of
a zero coupon convertible security with a f
ace
value of $2.4 million dollars. If
convertible note is paid back within 90
days the face value is $2.15m and if paid
back within 120 days the face value is
$2.3
m
· After the 90 day Restriction Period, if
the market capitalization is at least
equal to the market capitalization on the
execution date, and subject to the company
having available
capacity
and shareholder approval, Lind can on one
occasion advance the Company up to a
further $1.0 million against the issue to
Lind of further convertible notes. The
terms and conditions will be based along
the same terms as the previous $2m
facility.
· Up to a further $3.0 million may be advanc
ed
to the Company against the issue to Lind of
further convertible notes
once 75% of existing $2m note is repaid subj
ect to shareholder
approval.
The terms and conditions will be along the
same terms as the previous $2m
facility
Term: 24 months
Face Value: First Convertible Security - A$2,400,000 ($2
.15m if paid back within 90 days- $2.3m 120
days)
Re-investment Convertible Security - up to A
$1,200,000
Additional Convertible Security with
Company approval
- up to A$3,600,000.
Commitment-FeesFirst Convertible Security - A$50,000 and
-& the issue of 110,000,000 existing listed
Options: options, exercisable at A$0.01 per share
and expiring on 12 October
2019.
Re-investment and Additional $3m Convertible
Securities at election of Latin Resources -
A commitment fee of 4% of the amount
advanced under the Re-investment and
Additional Convertible Securities together
with listed options to a value of 50% of
the re-investment and additional amounts
advanced divided by the average daily VWAP
for the 5 trading days immediately prior
to the issue of
the Re-investment and the Additional Convert
ible Securities. The option exercise price
to be 130% of the VWAP for the 20 days
immediately prior to the issue date of
the Re-investment and Additional
Convertible Securities. The option term to
be 48 months from the issue date of the
Re-investment and Additional Convertible
Securities.
Lind may at its option elect to receive
listed options in place of some or all of
these
options.
Rank & SecurityGeneral Security Agreement over the Company
and pledges over the shares in the
Companys
subsidiaries.
Conversion: The Convertible Securities will be
convertible into shares, in whole or in
increments, on the Investor giving notice
of conversion to the Company during its
term. The conversion price will
be:
1. In months 0-3 - Restricted period - No co
nversions.
2. In months 4 - 24 - conversion to
listed shares at a fixed price of
A$0.015 per share.
Conversion The investor, may at any time with the
into Direct approval of
Project LRS
Interest and by notice to the Company, require the
Company to transfer a 5% direst interest
in the lithium hard rock projects in
Argentina, both current and projects
acquired during the Term of the Agreement,
by way of redemption of the whole of the
face value of
the First Convertible Security.
Lock Up Period No conversions of the First Convertible
Security to occur for the period of 90
days of the Execution
date.
Buyback In its sole discretion, the Company will
Rights: have the right to buyback, in
cash
, any or all of the outstanding face value o
f
the convertible securities at any time at n
o
premium (Buy Back Rights). Should the Compa
ny
exercise its BuyBack Rights, the Investor
will
have the option of converting up to 25% of
the
amount of the face value the subject of the
BuyBack Rights at the conversion price of
1.5c per
share.
Repayments: Commencing 90 days after advancing funds,
the Company must make monthly repayments
of 1/20 of the original Face Value of the
relevant note.
The Company may make these payments, at its
option, in cash (at a 3% premium), or
(subject to having available capacity at
the time) in shares (priced at 90% of the
average of 5 daily VWAPS chosen by the
Investor from the prior 20 Trading Days),
or a combination of
both.
Provided however that the maximum number
of new shares that the Company may issue
in respect of a note (on conversion or
repayment), without obtaining shareholder
approval in respect of the issue, will be
initially capped at 238 million shares
unless the Company obtains shareholder
approval in which event the Convertible
Securities
will be subject to a cap of the amount
approved by
shareholders
Collateral 37,000,000 collateral shares will be issued
Shares: to Lind. An amount equal to a notional
subscription price of the
number of collateral shares remaining at
the end of the
term
(the Collateralization Price), will be
credited to the Company upon the repayment
of the outstanding face value of the
convertible securities, or
on satisfaction of Companys obligation to
issue shares upon the conversion of the
convertible securities. The
Collateralization Price will be equal to
90% of the average of five (5) consecutive
daily VWAPs, chosen by the Investor from
amongst the 20 trading days prior to
payment.
Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:
http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=43746
Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:
http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=43746&tr=1
NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:
Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=AU00000 0LRS6
Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.
Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.
ISIN AU000000LRS6
AXC0092 2018-06-19/10:21