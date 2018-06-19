The Guañizuil II A project was selected by Argentina's government under phase two of the third round (Ronda 2) of the country's renewable energy program, Renovar.A Norwegian consortium, formed by solar developer Scatec Solar and oil group Equinor (formerly known as Statoil), has agreed to buy a 117 MW solar project from Portuguese renewable energy company, Martifer Renewables SGPS SA for an undisclosed sum. The Guañizuil II A project was awarded a 20-year PPA in the second phase of the third round (Ronda 2) of Argentina's procurement program for large-scale solar and renewable energy projects, ...

