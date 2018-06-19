Telecom Plus reported a slight increase in annual profit as the utility company grappled with tough trading conditions in the energy market. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March rose 1.8% to £53.4m as revenue rose 7.1% to £792.9m. The company increased its annual dividend by 4.2% to 50p a share. Statutory pre-tax profit rose 0.3% to £41m. Trading as Utility Warehouse, Telecom Plus sells home energy contracts as well as insurance, mobile phone, broadband and other ...

