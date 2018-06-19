Smurfit Kappa talked up its latest accolades once again on Tuesday, after winning two Grupo Nutresa awards in Colombia. The FTSE 100 packaging firm described Grupo Nutresa as "one of the largest companies" in Colombia where its products, which include food and drink, had a more-than-60% market share. It said its first award was for 'Best Supplier - Large Company', and the second was the 'Outstanding Supplier of Packaging' award. This year's Nutresa awards included more than 363 entrants which ...

