Equipment rental company Ashtead posted a 20% improvement in revenue in its final results on Tuesday to £3.71bn, with rental revenue rising 21% to £3.42bn. The FTSE 100 firm said its pre-tax profit was £927m in the year to 30 April, up from £793m a year earlier, with earnings per share 26% higher at 127.5p. Its post-tax profit was £969m, almost double the £501m it reported in the 2017 financial year. A total of £1.2bn in capital was invested in the business during the year, up from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...