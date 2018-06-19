Model train set maker Hornby posted a widening of its full-year losses on Tuesday as it said current sales were lower than expected. In the year to 31 March 2018, the company made a reported pre-tax loss of £10.1m compared to a £9.5m loss the year before, as revenue fell to £35.7m from £47.4m. Meanwhile, exceptional items were £2.3m versus £3.3m in 2017, including costs relating to the restructuring of the business and refinancing in 2017. The Scalextric maker said group sales for the 10 ...

