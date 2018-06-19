Capita has agreed to sell its supplier assessment services business for £160m as the outsourcing company disposes of non-core operations following the collapse of rival Carillion. The company will sell the business, which includes Constructionline, to funds linked to private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The cash will be used to reduce net debt. Capita said in April it would sell £300m of businesses in 2018 after issuing a profit warning in January. Supplier assessment services helps buyers ...

