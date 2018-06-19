sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,76 Euro		-0,125
-1,41 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,783
8,785
12:55
8,784
8,788
12:55
19.06.2018 | 11:34
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab ESM 0.75% € 1.5bn Tap due 2027

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab ESM 0.75% € 1.5bn Tap due 2027

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Post-stabilisation notice

19 June 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

0.75% EUR 1.5bn senior, unsecured Tap due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:ESM
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:EU000A1Z99B9
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,500,000,000
Description:0.75 % Tap due 15th March 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
HSBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire