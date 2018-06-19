COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab ESM 0.75% € 1.5bn Tap due 2027
London, June 19
19 June 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
0.75% EUR 1.5bn senior, unsecured Tap due 2027
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|ESM
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|EU000A1Z99B9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,500,000,000
|Description:
|0.75 % Tap due 15th March 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
HSBC
