Roche announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Foundation Medicine, for Roche to acquire the outstanding shares of Foundation's common stock not already owned by Roche and its affiliates, at a price of $137 per share in cash. The Swiss drugmaking giant said that corresponded to a total transaction value of $2.4bn on a fully-diluted basis, and a total company value of $5.3bn on a fully-diluted basis - a premium of 29% to Foundation's closing ...

