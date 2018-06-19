Speciality pharmaceutical company Alliance Pharma has agreed to acquire exclusive marketing rights to medical anti-dandruff shampoo brand Nizoral in the Asia-Pacific region from Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica, it announced on Tuesday, for a total consideration of £60m. The AIM-traded firm said the acquisition, which would boost Alliance's "successful and rapidly growing" APAC distributor business, was expected to be materially earnings-enhancing in the first full year of ...

