Irish Continental Group has concluded an additional financing facility with the European Investment Bank, it announced on Tuesday. The London-listed firm said the additional facility comprised a committed 80m drawing limit, and was available for drawing during July. Repayments would be on an amortising basis over a 12-year term, with the interest rate applicable to the facility fixed at 1.616% per annum. The company said the facility would be used to finance the construction of the second new ...

