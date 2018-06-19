Ubisense shares jumped after the enterprise location intelligence company said it had signed a military training contract in North America. The AIM-listed company said its SmartSpace division had signed a contract with a military training provider in North America to provide services at the world's most advanced military training site. The company will earn more than £4m in 2018 from the contract and has a framework agreement for similar follow-on orders in 2019. The customer is fulfilling a ...

