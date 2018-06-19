Advertising technology specialist Taptica has raised expectations for full-year profits as the sales momentum of last year carried over into 2018. Taptica said that both its performance-based marketing and brand advertising revenue streams had continued to grow following the company's efforts to expand its top-tier client base and increase its business with existing household-name clients. The firm said its international offices, primarily those in the Asia-Pacific region, made an "increasing ...

