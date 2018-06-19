Flybe said on Tuesday that its pre-tax loss narrowed in the year to the end of March 2018 as revenue and passenger numbers rose. The airline's pre-tax loss came in at £9.4m from £48.5m the year before - a figure that was restated from £19.9m for an onerous lease provision and impairment of related assets totalling £28.6m. Flybe said the focus on high-demand routes and reduction in less popular flights resulted in a load factor increase to 75.6% from 69.6% and a 10.1% increase in revenue per ...

