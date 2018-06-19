Eurozone construction output is growing more strongly, official data showed on Tuesday, indicating the second quarter will make a good recovery from an extremely slow start to the year. Eurozone construction output increased 1.8% month-to-month in April, data from the Eurostat statistical office showed on Tuesday, with the year-on-year figure also hitting 1.8% from an upwardly revised 1.2% in March. A 4.0% jump in civil engineering, primarily in Germany, was the key driver but residential ...

